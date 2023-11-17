Russia has sent first free grain shipments to Africa

NNA – Russia has sent the first of its promised shipments of free grain to Africa, the country#39;s agriculture minister said Friday.

quot;The first two ships have already left Russian ports for Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive in late November to early December,quot; Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in a statement.

State news agencies reported him telling a forum that the two ships were carrying 25,000 tonnes of grain each.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in July pledged to send 200,000 tonnes of free grain to six African countries. — AFP

