Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia has sent first free grain shipments to Africa

    By

    Nov 17, 2023

    NNA – Russia has sent the first of its promised shipments of free grain to Africa, the country#39;s agriculture minister said Friday.

    quot;The first two ships have already left Russian ports for Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive in late November to early December,quot; Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in a statement.

    State news agencies reported him telling a forum that the two ships were carrying 25,000 tonnes of grain each.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin in July pledged to send 200,000 tonnes of free grain to six African countries. — AFP

