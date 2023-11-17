Second Hostage’s Body Found Near Gaza Hospital, Israel Claims

IDF X

The body of a second Israeli hostage was recovered near the largest hospital complex in Gaza, the Israeli military claimed Friday, six weeks after she was abducted by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Noa Marciano, 19, was confirmed dead by Israeli authorities earlier this week after Hamas released images apparently showing her lifeless body. The group said Marciano, a soldier in Israel’s Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Marciano’s body was extracted by Israeli troops “from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Israeli territory.” The military statement added that she was formally identified on Thursday. “The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them,” the statement added.

