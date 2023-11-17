Thugs fly a helicopter over ‘uncontacted’ Brazilian tribe and shout insults at them – before indigenous warriors fire ARROWS at them

The helicopter flew over the settlement of the Moxihatetea tribe in northern Brazil

This is the moment thugs fly a helicopter over an isolated Brazilian tribe and shout insults at them before indigenous warriors return arrows.

The helicopter flew over the settlement of the isolated Moxihatetea tribe in Yanomami territory in northern Brazil on Friday.

As the plane flies at low altitude over a circular settlement, passengers can be heard shouting insults while tribesmen stand in the center.

The tribesmen reportedly responded by shooting arrows at the helicopter.

One of the thugs is said to have called the group a “bunch of faggots” and “cannibals.”

Some 22,000 Yanomami live on the Brazilian side of the border and at least three groups of them have no contact with outsiders, according to Survival International.

They posted the footage online with the title: ‘Cannibal Indians in Roraima’, but removed it on Monday night after it caused outrage.

Authorities are investigating and it is not known if the helicopter passengers have been detained.

The settlement shown in the video is a yano yanomami, a large communal house for several families.

Each of the square sections of the yano is home to a different family, where they hang their hammocks, maintain stoves, and store food supplies.

There have been clashes in the past between the Yanomami and gold miners.

In the Haximu massacre in 1993, gold miners killed 16 Yanomami and burned down their longhouse.

In 2016, extraordinary aerial shots captured Moxihatetea members outside their settlement.

The photographs showed a tribal community estimated to be home to 100 people.

The group could be seen looking towards the plane, with a couple of members leaning on sticks.