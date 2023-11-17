WHO voices concern over spread of disease in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;The World Health Organization said on Friday it was very worried about the spread of disease in Gaza as weeks of Israeli bombardments have led to the population crowding into shelters with scarce food and clean water.

quot;We are extremely concerned about the spread of disease when the winter season arrives,quot; said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He said that more than 70,000 cases of acute respiratory infections and over 44,000 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded, figures higher significantly higher than expected.

WHO has previously warned of quot;worrying trendsquot; in the spread of disease in Gaza, where bombardments and a ground offensive have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd into shelters.

The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding has also increased fears that the densely populated enclave#39;s sewage system will be overwhelmed and disease will spread. — Reuters

