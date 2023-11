NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that sirens have been activated at UNIFILrsquo;s headquarters in Naqoura, as enemy artillery bombarded the Labouneh area, Naqoura.

The enemy artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the southern towns of Tair Harfa and Al-Jebbein.

The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; targeted the enemyrsquo;s Al-Dhaira site.

nbsp;

================ L.Y