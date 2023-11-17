Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren demands Israel ‘stop the bombing now’ after being hounded by pro-Palestinian mob while eating dinner

Follow all the latest updates from Israel HERE

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called on Israel to stop bombing Gaza, shortly after she was confronted by a pro-Palestinian activist while having dinner with friends amid Israel’s ongoing conflict.

A video showing the interaction was posted online on November 10 by Jewish Voice for Peace Boston.

‘The crisis in Gaza is growing. Israeli airstrikes destroy residential buildings and public infrastructure. Restrictions on humanitarian aid make life even more difficult. Stop the bombing NOW,” Warren wrote in a post on X on November 16.

The video begins with the unidentified woman walking up to Warren’s table at a busy restaurant in the Boston suburb of Cambridge. The liberal senator is having dinner with three other people.

The woman identifies herself as a “refugee from Gaza and a voter from your region.” Warren tries to turn the woman away by saying, “Nice to meet you, I’m going to dinner.” Nevertheless, the activist persisted.

In the video, Senator Elizabeth Warren is seen having dinner with three others when she is interrupted

The original video was uploaded by a group called Jewish Voice for Peace Boston

Shortly after the interaction, Warren tweeted her demand for an Israeli ceasefire

“Sixty-eight members of my family have been murdered in the past three weeks. And I just want to know how many more have to die before you start calling for a ceasefire,” the woman asks.

“How many more members of my family have to die before you can call for a ceasefire? I just don’t know how much more I have to say to call for a ceasefire. Every day people call your office asking for a ceasefire, while you refuse to call for a ceasefire,” the woman continued.

She is then taken away by an unknown man. The clip ends with Warren’s office number flashing on the screen.

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign in retaliation for Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel, which reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Gaza health authorities considered reliable by the United Nations say at least 11,500 people have been killed in an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, including more than 4,700 children.

On Thursday, about a hundred protesters held up traffic for more than two hours during the morning rush hour on the bridge connecting Boston to Cambridge. They chanted ‘ceasefire now!’ and held a banner with the words “Jews say: ceasefire now.”

A banner held by the protesters specifically called on Warren to demand a ceasefire.

Police said about 150 people tried to storm the Democratic Party headquarters on Wednesday

Demonstrations over the war are becoming increasingly disruptive in the US. Protesters calling for a ceasefire clashed with police Wednesday outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., where representatives and candidates were inside for a reception.

Eighty protesters were arrested on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and 29 vehicles were towed after protesters blocked all lanes on the upper deck, with some drivers throwing their keys into the bay.

One person was jailed, but the others were cited and released.

Also on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked on CBS News whether Israel’s killing of thousands of Palestinians in its nearly six-week war against Hamas militants would fuel hatred among a new generation.

Israel’s efforts to minimize civilian casualties were “unsuccessful,” Netanyahu said, accusing Hamas of preventing civilians from moving to safer locations.

‘Every civilian death is a tragedy. And we shouldn’t have that, because we are doing everything we can to keep civilians out of harm’s way, while Hamas is doing everything we can to keep them in danger,” Netanyahu said.

“So we send out flyers, call them on their cell phones and say, ‘leave.’ And many have left,” he said.