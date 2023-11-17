Berri rejects unjust campaign against Patriarch Rahi, broaches general situation and developments with MP Farid Al-Khazen

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday rejected the unjust campaigns against the position of His Eminence, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, over his sincere call to support the displaced Lebanese.

Speaker Berri said: ldquo;His Eminencersquo;s call to support the displaced expresses a unifying national stance. As I hail His Eminencersquo;s call in this regard, we denounce the campaign against him as nothing more than a misunderstanding.rdquo;

On the other hand, Speaker Berri received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, MP Farid Al-Khazen, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political and field developments, as well as legislative affairs.

