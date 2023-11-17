Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and I Have ‘Exciting’ Projects on the Way

    Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and I Have ‘Exciting’ Projects on the Way

    Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty

    Meghan Markle has promised she and husband Prince Harry have “so many exciting things on the slate,” promising to add to the anticipation and intrigue around the couple’s next set of planned projects.

    “Things that make people feel—I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Markle told Variety at the magazine’s Power of Women in Hollywood 2023 event Thursday. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

    To date, the Sussexes have made three projects with Netflix—Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead, and the most controversial of the three, Harry & Meghan.

