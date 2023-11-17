Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Family Fears Missing Washington State Couple May Have Been Abducted

    A missing Washington state couple may have been abducted, a relative said, as law enforcement conducts searches for the pair.

    The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Koep and her husband, identified only as Davido, disappeared in “suspicious” circumstances that came to authorities’ attention on Monday, when deputies went to the couple’s home to carry out a welfare check. Law enforcement were sent to the property in the Lake Forest development in Lacey after one of the two had failed to show up for work.

    Deputies also found that the couple’s car, a gray 2015 Toyota Yaris, was missing from the residence. It was later found by law enforcement several miles away at an intersection in Olympia close to the Chehalis Western Trailhead, according to KOMO-TV. The sheriff’s office released an image of the car on Thursday asking for the public to get in touch if “anyone recalls seeing the vehicle over the weekend.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

