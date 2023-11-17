Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    News

    The 10 best Bombas gifts, from iconic socks to high-quality clothing essentials

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    The 10 best Bombas gifts, from iconic socks to high-quality clothing essentials

    When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

    High quality socks are Bombas’ bread and butter, and make a great gift for any season.

    Bombas

    This article was created in partnership with Bombas. The product selections also meet our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.

    Finding a gift that is both thoughtful and good quality without breaking the bank can be a tall order. Socks get a bad rap for being a boring choice, but in reality, they are a practical gift that your recipient will use on a daily basis. That’s especially true if the socks are from Bombas. 

    Several of our editors tested the brand’s assorted styles in our Bombas socks review, and the verdict across the board was that they’re the most comfortable and durable socks they’ve ever worn. Thoughtful design elements, including the Honeycomb Arch Support System, seamless toes, and heel tabs to prevent blisters all add up to some seriously stellar socks that last. 

    An added benefit is that your gift doesn’t just help the person you’re giving it to. For every item purchased, Bombas donates a piece of their clothing to people in need. In the spirit of giving, we’ve rounded up the best Bombas clothing items to give as gifts, from their iconic socks to other essentials, including underwear, slippers, and T-shirts.

    High-quality ankle socks

    Bombas

    Paired with sneakers, these ankle socks are sure to please. The signature blister tab will keep their heels cushioned and prevent any pesky slipping. Both the men’s and women’s sizes are available individually or in multi-packs, with countless color options so you can make a selection that matches your giftee’s style and needs.

    Cozy slippers that won’t slide along the floor

    Bombas

    There’s nothing quite like lounging around in a warm pair of slippers. Melding together sock and slipper, the Gripper Slippers provide cushy comfort for lazy days at home. In addition to the classic style, they are available in cable-knit, sherpa-lined, and double cushion versions.

    Check out our Gripper Slippers review.

    Compression socks to prevent tired legs

    Bombas

    If they are a frequent traveler, an avid walker, or are just regularly on their feet, compression socks are a handy addition to their wardrobe. A medium level of compression offers relief from swollen legs and feet without feeling too tight. Bombas offers many compression options in men’s and women’s sizes, so you’ll be sure to find the perfect pick.

    Merino wool options for temperature control

    Bombas

    Nobody likes sweaty feet. Merino wool, deriving from merino sheep, naturally wicks moisture away and dries quickly. The material also takes dye exceedingly well, resulting in these colorful multi-packs to select for your giftee.

    No-show socks that actually stay up

    Bombas

    Some shoes look better without socks but often feel uncomfortable without one. Thankfully, Bombas created a no-show sock perfect for slip-on or low-top shoes. Made with its signature “stay-on power,” the variety of men’s and women’s styles can coordinate with almost any carefully crafted look.

    Comfortable underwear that lasts

    Bombas

    Bombas is known for making exceptional essentials, and that expands beyond just socks. Breathability, tagless designs, and long-lasting materials are among the benefits of their undergarments. The offerings span across bralettes, long underwear, and men’s or women’s underwear so that you can find a valuable gift no matter their preference.

    Find out more in our Bombas underwear review.

    Fun socks for kids with adorable designs

    Bombas

    For a new parent or a cherished little one, socks are a great way to keep their tootsies warm. Choose from styles featuring penguins and narwhals, forest animals, their favorite Pixar characters, or other colorful designs.

    Go-to shirts for lounging or layering

    Bombas

    A soft T-shirt is a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Bombas has options in various comfortable fabrics: Pima cotton, a merino wool blend, textured cotton slub, and a moisture-wicking athletic blend. The men’s and women’s styles are available in a wealth of cuts and colors, so you can find the best pick to level up their basics.

    Performance options for the athlete

    Bombas

    Good socks are a vital part of any athlete’s arsenal. If they are passionate about fitness, gifting a high-quality pair is a surefire way to enhance their experience. You can sort the men’s and women’s active options by sport to help lead you to the right style for their favorite exercise.

    Check out our Bombas hiking socks review.

    A charming gift box

    Bombas

    Playful designs are a simple way to jazz up their sock collection. From holiday designs to unique everyday patterns, Bombas has plenty of gift boxes to choose from. Or you can opt for a gift card so they can pick a style they love.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MLB The Show 23’s fall lineup brings this year’s best content to the offseason on Dec 21

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    The Verge’s 2023 holiday gift guide for moms

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    A Russian official said soldiers are dying in large numbers, but he’ll get in trouble if he doesn’t send more to fight, leaked video shows

    Nov 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MLB The Show 23’s fall lineup brings this year’s best content to the offseason on Dec 21

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    The Verge’s 2023 holiday gift guide for moms

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    A Russian official said soldiers are dying in large numbers, but he’ll get in trouble if he doesn’t send more to fight, leaked video shows

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Historical returns suggest Wall Street is wrong about 2024, and more big gains are coming for stocks

    Nov 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy