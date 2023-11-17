The 10 best Bombas gifts, from iconic socks to high-quality clothing essentials

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
High quality socks are Bombas’ bread and butter, and make a great gift for any season.
Finding a gift that is both thoughtful and good quality without breaking the bank can be a tall order. Socks get a bad rap for being a boring choice, but in reality, they are a practical gift that your recipient will use on a daily basis. That’s especially true if the socks are from Bombas.
Several of our editors tested the brand’s assorted styles in our Bombas socks review, and the verdict across the board was that they’re the most comfortable and durable socks they’ve ever worn. Thoughtful design elements, including the Honeycomb Arch Support System, seamless toes, and heel tabs to prevent blisters all add up to some seriously stellar socks that last.
An added benefit is that your gift doesn’t just help the person you’re giving it to. For every item purchased, Bombas donates a piece of their clothing to people in need. In the spirit of giving, we’ve rounded up the best Bombas clothing items to give as gifts, from their iconic socks to other essentials, including underwear, slippers, and T-shirts.
Paired with sneakers, these ankle socks are sure to please. The signature blister tab will keep their heels cushioned and prevent any pesky slipping. Both the men’s and women’s sizes are available individually or in multi-packs, with countless color options so you can make a selection that matches your giftee’s style and needs.
There’s nothing quite like lounging around in a warm pair of slippers. Melding together sock and slipper, the Gripper Slippers provide cushy comfort for lazy days at home. In addition to the classic style, they are available in cable-knit, sherpa-lined, and double cushion versions.
Check out our Gripper Slippers review.
If they are a frequent traveler, an avid walker, or are just regularly on their feet, compression socks are a handy addition to their wardrobe. A medium level of compression offers relief from swollen legs and feet without feeling too tight. Bombas offers many compression options in men’s and women’s sizes, so you’ll be sure to find the perfect pick.
Nobody likes sweaty feet. Merino wool, deriving from merino sheep, naturally wicks moisture away and dries quickly. The material also takes dye exceedingly well, resulting in these colorful multi-packs to select for your giftee.
Bombas is known for making exceptional essentials, and that expands beyond just socks. Breathability, tagless designs, and long-lasting materials are among the benefits of their undergarments. The offerings span across bralettes, long underwear, and men’s or women’s underwear so that you can find a valuable gift no matter their preference.
Find out more in our Bombas underwear review.
For a new parent or a cherished little one, socks are a great way to keep their tootsies warm. Choose from styles featuring penguins and narwhals, forest animals, their favorite Pixar characters, or other colorful designs.
A soft T-shirt is a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Bombas has options in various comfortable fabrics: Pima cotton, a merino wool blend, textured cotton slub, and a moisture-wicking athletic blend. The men’s and women’s styles are available in a wealth of cuts and colors, so you can find the best pick to level up their basics.
Good socks are a vital part of any athlete’s arsenal. If they are passionate about fitness, gifting a high-quality pair is a surefire way to enhance their experience. You can sort the men’s and women’s active options by sport to help lead you to the right style for their favorite exercise.
Check out our Bombas hiking socks review.
Playful designs are a simple way to jazz up their sock collection. From holiday designs to unique everyday patterns, Bombas has plenty of gift boxes to choose from. Or you can opt for a gift card so they can pick a style they love.