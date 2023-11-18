Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battle

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Russia#39;s defence ministry said on Friday it was inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian troops at the Dnipro river, after Kyiv said it had successfully established a foothold on the Russian-controlled eastern bank.

    quot;The enemy is on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro and during attempts to land on islands lost more than 460 servicemen, killed and wounded, two tanks and 17 vehicles,quot; Moscow#39;s defence ministry said.

    AFP was unable to verify the claims. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Sea lion versus octopus: Surprise battle caught on video | Breaking:

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy