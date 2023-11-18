Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battle

NNA -nbsp;Russia#39;s defence ministry said on Friday it was inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian troops at the Dnipro river, after Kyiv said it had successfully established a foothold on the Russian-controlled eastern bank.

quot;The enemy is on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro and during attempts to land on islands lost more than 460 servicemen, killed and wounded, two tanks and 17 vehicles,quot; Moscow#39;s defence ministry said.

AFP was unable to verify the claims. — AFP

