House Ethics Chair Files Resolution to Expel George Santos

House Ethics Chairman Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) filed a resolution Friday to expel truth-averse Congressman George Santos (R-NY), who is under federal indictment for fraud.

“Whereas given his egregious violations, Representative George Santos is not fit to serve as a Member of the United States House of Representatives,” the resolution states. “Resolved, That pursuant to article 1, section 5, clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos be, and he hereby is, expelled from the United States House of Representatives.”

