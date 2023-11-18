Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    House Ethics Chair Files Resolution to Expel George Santos

    House Ethics Chair Files Resolution to Expel George Santos

    House Ethics Chairman Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) filed a resolution Friday to expel truth-averse Congressman George Santos (R-NY), who is under federal indictment for fraud.

    “Whereas given his egregious violations, Representative George Santos is not fit to serve as a Member of the United States House of Representatives,” the resolution states. “Resolved, That pursuant to article 1, section 5, clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos be, and he hereby is, expelled from the United States House of Representatives.”

    The breaking news story will be updated.

