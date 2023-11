NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that the occupation forces targeted a short while ago the Lebanese Army postion in Serda, and the Ras al-Dahr area-west of the town of Mays al-Jabal, with an artillery shell.

The Turkuman Hill ndash;Oddaiseh was also targeted with incendiary phosphorus shells.

The enemy shelling was renewed on Houla, Markaba and Oddaiseh.

