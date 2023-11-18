Abiad: Health Ministry is exerting efforts to enhance readiness

NNA -nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad presented efforts undertaken by the Ministry to enhance readiness for potential repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza.

He emphasized support for governmental hospitals and the improvement of their capabilities to provide medical services, particularly in challenging circumstances.

During a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Tripoli and the North Sheikh Mohammad Imam, Abiad highlighted the Ministry#39;s focus on kidney dialysis and cancer patient care, including the opening of a cancer treatment department atnbsp;Orange Nassaunbsp;Governmentalnbsp;Hospital.

As well, the Minister congratulated Mufti Imam on his election as Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Sharia Council.

Mufti Imam expressed gratitude for the Minister#39;s visit, acknowledging the importance placed on crisis preparedness.

He praised Dr. Abiad#39;s efforts to secure necessary support for the Ministry#39;s development and improvement of medical services, especially given Lebanon#39;s exceptional circumstances.– Kataeb.org

