Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abiad: Health Ministry is exerting efforts to enhance readiness

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad presented efforts undertaken by the Ministry to enhance readiness for potential repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza.

    He emphasized support for governmental hospitals and the improvement of their capabilities to provide medical services, particularly in challenging circumstances.

    During a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Tripoli and the North Sheikh Mohammad Imam, Abiad highlighted the Ministry#39;s focus on kidney dialysis and cancer patient care, including the opening of a cancer treatment department atnbsp;Orange Nassaunbsp;Governmentalnbsp;Hospital.

    As well, the Minister congratulated Mufti Imam on his election as Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Sharia Council.

    Mufti Imam expressed gratitude for the Minister#39;s visit, acknowledging the importance placed on crisis preparedness.

    He praised Dr. Abiad#39;s efforts to secure necessary support for the Ministry#39;s development and improvement of medical services, especially given Lebanon#39;s exceptional circumstances.– Kataeb.org

    nbsp;

    ====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Sea lion versus octopus: Surprise battle caught on video | Breaking:

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy