Kataeb Media Department expresses solidarity with journalist “Layal Al Ekhtiar”

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Media Department issued the following statement:

The Kataeb Media Department condemnsnbsp;Hezbollahrsquo;snbsp;electronic campaign to undermine the lives of free journalists and Lebanese who refuse to drag their country into war, saying that itnbsp;is a reprehensible approach of authoritarianism which rejects opposing opinions and seeks to eliminate their existence.

This is not the first time that the Military Courtnbsp;is in harmonynbsp;with waves of suppression, cancellation, and bloodshed.

The Kataeb Media Department addresses all of those: Have you not learned that your campaigns do not silence a Lebanese whonbsp;putsnbsp;Lebanon first? It will not deter journalists from conveying the truth, no matter the cost. Is it not enough for journalists to face Israeli attacks, onlynbsp;to get stabbednbsp;in the back bynbsp;people within theirnbsp;own country?

The Kataeb Media Department expresses solidaritynbsp;withnbsp;journalistnbsp;quot;Layal Alnbsp;Ekhtiarquot; and everyone facing these unjust and shameful campaigns.

Our country will not change, and it will not turn into a police state, no matter how hard you try. Itnbsp;will remain a stronghold of free speech, despite all those who refuse and oppose it.– Kataeb. orgnbsp;

nbsp;

=================