Jemele Hill felt ‘betrayed’ by Charissa Thompson admitting she made up quotes from NFL coaches as fellow reporter Tamara Brown claims she’d be ‘unable to get another job’ as a black woman if she did the same

Charissa Thompson admitted about her time as a sideline reporter

Many of her fellow journalists are upset by the revelation

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill said she felt “betrayed” by Charissa Thompson’s admission that she made up quotes from NFL coaches.

Thompson shocked the sports media world with the revelation on “Pardon My Take,” in which she spoke about her time as a sideline reporter.

And while many reporters are angry with Thompson, black women in the industry have had a particularly tough time.

“Many women in our industry – but especially Black women – felt truly betrayed by what CT admitted,” Hill wrote on X.

When asked why black women would feel particularly hurt, she added, “Because there aren’t many of us. We don’t have the same margin for error and are generally held to a different standard. A black woman in her position would never have been able to admit that we made side reports.”

Tamara Brown, who works as a sideline reporter on ESPN college football broadcasts and has roles with the Patriots and Bruins, claimed she would be “reprimanded” if, as a black woman, she had done the same things as Thompson.

Charissa Thompson appeared on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football show earlier this month

Thompson’s comments about fabricating quotes upset black journalists like Jemele Hill

Veteran ESPN reporter Lisa Salters also said she was “shocked” by Thompson’s admission

“It’s disheartening to work so hard and see undeserving people continually get opportunities,” she said. “Sideline reporter roles rarely open up and when they do, they are gone in an instant. It’s disgusting to see Charissa Thompson abuse this role that so many want.

“I could go on and on about why Charissa Thompson’s comments are disturbing, but I’ll leave it at that. If I, A BLACK WOMAN, said the same things, I bet I would get reprimanded and not be able to get another side job as a reporter.”

ESPN reporter Lisa Salters, who is also black, said she was “shocked. Disappointed. Disgusting. What we heard today put all the sidelines reporters in doubt. My work is an honor, a privilege and a craft that I have worked so hard on.

She continued, “Trust and credibility. They mean everything to a journalist. Violating either, in any way, is not only a mockery to the profession, but a disservice to players, coaches and especially the fans.”

Thompson made the admission on a podcast earlier this week and the comments were dismissed by fellow reporters

Speaking on Pardon My Take, Thompson justified her admission by saying it would provide cover if coaches didn’t speak to her.

She explained, “I’ve said this before, so I’m not fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again. Sometimes I would make up the report because A, the coach didn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to mess up the report, so I was like, “I’m just going to make this up.”

“Because, first of all, no coach is going to get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to stop hurting ourselves, we’ve got to be better on third down, we’ve got to stop turning the ball over… It’s better to get off the field,” she continued. “They’re not going to correct me on that, for example.”

Nevertheless, she led Amazon Prime’s NFL coverage on Thursday night as the Ravens defeated the Bengals.

Thompson has yet to speak out publicly following the reaction to her confession.