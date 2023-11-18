Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    'The Great British Baking Show' Fans Have a New Crush: Matty

    ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Fans Have a New Crush: Matty

    What’s a season of The Great British Baking Show without a collective crush? Last season, everyone was infatuated with Sandro, who made it all the way to the end. This year, GBBS viewers have their eyes on a new player: Matty, a young teacher who has continuously killed it on the series.

    Although Matty has wowed the judges thus far, ahead of this week’s episode—which asked the bakers to create bakes themed around parties, a fun new addition—he had never earned Star Baker nor a Paul Hollywood handshake. This week, the bakers were competing in the quarterfinals. If Matty wanted a chance at the big win, he was going to have to step it up.

    And step it up he did. Matty earned a handshake from Paul for his classic sausage rolls, middled in the technical round, and absolutely demolished the competition in the showstopper with a buffet of sports-themed desserts. If Matty were throwing a party, I’d absolutely attend. You’d find me in the back, eating all the sausage rolls.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

