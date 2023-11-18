Donald Trump, ungagged, is right back to attacking his fraud trial’s law clerk

Donald Trump giving a monologue to journalists in the hallway outside the courtroom of his fraud trial.

Trump is insulting the law clerk in his NY civil fraud trial after a judge lifted his gag order. The order was paused while prosecutors investigate if the order violates Trump’s free speech rights.Trump posted on Truth Social that the law clerk is “Trump Hating.”

Shortly after the gag order in his civil fraud trial was lifted, former President Donald Trump went right back to attacking a law clerk in the case.

An appellate judge temporarily lifted the gag order on Thursday while a full appellate panel decides if the order violates Trump’s right to free speech, as his lawyers have argued.

Justice Arthur Engoron, the federal judge presiding over the Manhattan trial, had first issued the order in October to prevent Trump from insulting any members of his team — particularly a law clerk whom Trump has railed against online — over concerns for their safety.

But Trump wasted no time getting right back at it.

Trump posted on Truth Social that Engoron’s “Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace.”

An attorney for the state court system, Lisa Evans, said that Trump’s previous attacks on Engoron’s law clerk had led to her receiving “hundreds and hundreds of anti-Semitic comments” every day from the former president’s supporters, Insider previously reported.

Engoron previously fined Trump twice over gag order violations, once for $10,000 and once for $5,000.

