Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

    Nov 17, 2023
    Last week, we asked you to share photos of Miles Morales moving around the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s highlights:

    calisarah1998 shares Miles shooting webs in the Shadow-Spider suit

    FrameCaptureVP shares Miles posed in the snow in the Miles Morales 2020 suit.

    stabbed_jawa shares Miles hanging from a wall with the 10th anniversary suit centered on the turtleneck.

    AreeLyBadPun shares Miles swinging in front of a dynamic ad

    txfoh_ shares the silhouette of Miles standing out against the green neon of Mysterio’s attraction in Coney Island

    the frost shares Miles walking past a colorful wall in the evolved suit

    Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram for more posts on this week’s topic. Do you want to appear in the next part of the week?

    THEME: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

    SUBMIT BY: 11:59 pm PT on November 22, 2023

    Next week, the villains of #SpiderMan2PS5 will be the center of attention. Share poisonous and evil moments using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.

