Share of the Week: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Last week, we asked you to share photos of Miles Morales moving around the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s highlights:

calisarah1998 shares Miles shooting webs in the Shadow-Spider suit

FrameCaptureVP shares Miles posed in the snow in the Miles Morales 2020 suit.

stabbed_jawa shares Miles hanging from a wall with the 10th anniversary suit centered on the turtleneck.

AreeLyBadPun shares Miles swinging in front of a dynamic ad

txfoh_ shares the silhouette of Miles standing out against the green neon of Mysterio’s attraction in Coney Island

the frost shares Miles walking past a colorful wall in the evolved suit

THEME: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Villains

SUBMIT BY: 11:59 pm PT on November 22, 2023

Next week, the villains of #SpiderMan2PS5 will be the center of attention. Share poisonous and evil moments using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.