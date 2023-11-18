Cassie Allegations Not the First Time Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Abuse

JN

On Thursday, the pop singer known as Cassie filed an extensive lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, whom she accused of ongoing physical and emotional abuse and rape.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, “was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands,” her lawsuit states, and she allegedly survived a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking,” that included “violent and unlawful acts” such as being forced to have sex with male prostitutes while Combs watched and filmed the acts.

Ventura even says in her suit that the mogul once became so incensed about her dating Kid Cudi, he vowed to blow up Cudi’s car. And Cudi’s car did indeed explode shortly afterwards, according to the rapper.

