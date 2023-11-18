Fox Sports Host Now Claims She Never Made Up Sideline Reports

Reuters/Eric Hartline

Charissa Thompson, the Fox Sports reporter who bizarrely revealed this week on a podcast that she had occasionally fabricated entire NFL sideline reports, tried to walk back the admission on Friday, insisting she “never lied” on live TV.

Her Friday statement was a stark contrast to what Thompson revealed on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, where she explicitly stated, “I would make up the report sometimes.”

She said she’d make up a report whenever a coach would blow her off after or before halftime, adding that she’d just speak vaguely about common talking points to not raise any eyebrows.

