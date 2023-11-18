Bradley Cooper, 48, appears to have had a fashion MAKEOVER from his girlfriend Gigi Hadid – as he steps out wearing quirky new clothes from her fashion line

<!–

Bradley Cooper’s latest relationship – with rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid – seems to be having an impact on his style.

The 48-year-old, who spent six years learning to conduct music for his role in Maestro, was spotted walking around New York City on Thursday looking decidedly hip.

It looked like the Oscar winner got a cool new makeover from his model girlfriend — as he donned a green varsity jacket from the J. Lindberg and Golden Bear collaboration.

Underneath was a green, blue and black striped cashmere sweater from Gigi’s current Guest in Residence collection, along with a tan knit hat.

The Nightmare Alley star completed the look with camouflage cargo pants and Nike sneakers.

Hip: Bradley Cooper, 48, looked decidedly hip as he strolled around New York on Thursday.

Bradley’s beard was neatly trimmed and we wore brown-framed glasses.

The influencer wore the same sweater in an interview with CBS Sunday morning in which he surprised the children of the late composter Leonard Bernstein, on whom the film Maestro is based.

Bradley has been dating Gigi for the past few months. Before Cooper, Hadid was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the interview, the director got a little teary as he sat on the couch with Jamie, Alexander and Nina, and admitted that he missed the connection he felt with their late father while working on the film.

‘The four of us shared something very special. It’s hard to put into words,” he said.

“But he was with us, he was certainly with me, all the time. His energy somehow found its way to me and I really feel like I know him.”

The actor and director Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan, 38, had high praise for him in an interview about the film with Variety.

Influence: The actor wore a green, blue and black striped cashmere sweater from Gigi Hadid's current Guest in Residence collection

Emotional: Bradley wore the same jersey in an interview with the late Leonard Bernstein's children on CBS Sunday Morning.

His girl: Bradley has been dating Gigi for the past few months.

She plays the conductor’s wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

“I sometimes go on set and just panic because I feel self-conscious, or I don’t feel ready. I’ve never had that feeling on this set. I always felt like I couldn’t fail. Bradley made it feel like you couldn’t do that, and that was the environment that everyone found themselves in.”

The two-time Oscar nominee said she was impressed by the depth of his preparation for the film for which he also co-wrote the script.

Amazing: Carey Mulligan, 38, stars as the conductor's wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

“I’ve never seen anyone prepare for a character the way he prepared for Lenny,” she told the outlet. “It was amazing.”

“He called me in full dialect for a year before we even got to New York. I mean, it was incredible.”

“By the time we shot it, we didn’t feel like we had to think about it much,” she explained. “And I think it was just the kind of not having to think about it that made it really easy to just react to things.”

Maestro can be seen in cinemas from November 22 and streamed on Netflix from December 20.