Now We Know Why Cassie’s Music Career Vanished

Every now and then over the years, someone would ask the question: What ever happened to Cassie? The R&B singer and her ethereal voice once seemed destined for superstardom, but instead, her career languished after only a couple captivating hits and several false starts. The mystery has indeed haunted Reddit, YouTube, and culture websites, and now, the singer’s lawsuit against Diddy might help illuminate the truth.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Cassie—whose legal name is Casandra Ventura—alleged that during their relationship, she endured a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” at the hands of her ex and boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to Ventura’s complaint, Combs allegedly beat her repeatedly throughout their relationship, urged her to take drugs she did not want to take, and forced her to have sex with male sex workers while he photographed and filmed the encounters. Ventura’s lawsuit also states that Combs raped her after their relationship had ended.

