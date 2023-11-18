Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    Now We Know Why Cassie’s Music Career Vanished

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , ,
    Now We Know Why Cassie’s Music Career Vanished

    Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub/Getty

    Every now and then over the years, someone would ask the question: What ever happened to Cassie? The R&B singer and her ethereal voice once seemed destined for superstardom, but instead, her career languished after only a couple captivating hits and several false starts. The mystery has indeed haunted Reddit, YouTube, and culture websites, and now, the singer’s lawsuit against Diddy might help illuminate the truth.

    In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Cassie—whose legal name is Casandra Ventura—alleged that during their relationship, she endured a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” at the hands of her ex and boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

    According to Ventura’s complaint, Combs allegedly beat her repeatedly throughout their relationship, urged her to take drugs she did not want to take, and forced her to have sex with male sex workers while he photographed and filmed the encounters. Ventura’s lawsuit also states that Combs raped her after their relationship had ended.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Sea lion versus octopus: Surprise battle caught on video | Breaking:

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy