Elon Musk Really Doesn’t Want IBM’s Money

Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

A day after IBM stopped advertising on X after its ads appeared next to Nazi posts, Elon Musk opted not to apologize. Rather, on Friday he boosted a post blasting the tech business for its “complicity with the Nazis” during World War II.

“Good morning to everyone except IBM,” wrote Ashley St. Clair, who works at the conservative satirical site the Babylon Bee. She included a screenshot of a 2001 story in The Atlantic detailing IBM’s alleged collaboration with the Nazi regime.

“Yeah,” Musk replied, along with emojis depicting anger and laughter.

