Peter Crouch cheekily jokes his wife Abbey Clancy is the ‘special of the day’ as he shares stunning snap of her

Peter Crouch cheekily described his wife Abbey Clancy as the ‘special of the day’ in a funny post.

The former footballer, 42, took to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Friday to share a stunning photo of his model wife Abbey, 37.

In the photo, Abbey smiled as she posed next to a blackboard that read ‘special of the day’ and hilariously scrawled ‘WAG’ underneath.

Abbey showed off her incredible figure in a checked co-ord set, consisting of a cropped top and high-waisted bikini bottoms.

She shielded her eyes with black sunglasses and looked as glamorous as ever as she posed boldly next to the sign.

In an accompanying caption, Peter referenced the sign as he wrote, “I get the special pls.”

Peter’s latest post comes after the couple packed on the PDA during their romantic getaway.

Abbey shared photos of herself kissing her husband Peter on Instagram on Tuesday as they posed together on the beach.

Abbey looked fantastic in a skimpy black bikini, with a triangle top and bottoms with side ties, while Peter went shirtless in black swimming trunks.

Elsewhere, the couple, who have been married since 2011, got candid about their romance during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp earlier this month.

During their radio appearance they performed ‘Home Truths’, where they were invited to reveal secrets they had been hiding from each other.

Abbey started things off by telling her husband that he gave her the “ick.”

She said, “My home truth is that when we do our podcast together, especially the audiobook, your heavy breathing just hurt me.”

Able to extract the confession, Pete replied, “That time you wanted to go to the antiques fair. I had my manager send me an email saying, “I had to work.”

‘I showed you that email, I actually left the antique fair early. I went golfing.’

Abbey was shocked and said, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s one of our favorite days to do. We get a hot dog, a hot chocolate. It is the best….

The fashionista said she felt “sick” that Pete’s manager was faking emails.

In an attempt to catch him, Abbey said to Pete, “Okay, you know that secret vacation you booked for me?” I know where it is.

“And it’s literally…I would rather die than go there. We can’t tell where it is and my daughter had to say, “Mom, you need to stop talking about this location because that’s where you’re going” and I’m just now telling you… I know.’

Pete then told her that he purposely pretended not to hear her banging on the windows because he thought it was funny that she was locked out and left her outside for an hour and a half.

He told her, “We could hear you. And we thought it was incredibly funny that you got so angry and we could see you walking back.

“She was there for about an hour and a half.”