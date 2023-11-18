Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: UNIFIL continues to demand accountability for the killing of Private Rooney

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said today that ldquo;The Lebanese Military Court has informed us that the indicted individual detained in the attack that killed UNFIL Peacekeeper Private Seaacute;n Rooney on 14 December 2022 and injured 3 others has been released on bail due to his deteriorating health. He remains required to appear before the Court at the next hearing scheduled on 15 December 2023.rdquo;

    He added, ldquo;UNIFIL continues to demand accountability for the killing of Private Rooney, which ndash; like all attacks on peacekeepers ndash; is a crime under both international and Lebanese law.rdquo;

    ldquo;Other individuals charged in the 14 December attack remain at large. We continue to urge Lebanese authorities to bring them to justice and ensure all who contributed to the death of Private Rooney are held accountable for their crimes,rdquo; stressed Tenenti.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Sea lion versus octopus: Surprise battle caught on video | Breaking:

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy