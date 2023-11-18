Tenenti: UNIFIL continues to demand accountability for the killing of Private Rooney

NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said today that ldquo;The Lebanese Military Court has informed us that the indicted individual detained in the attack that killed UNFIL Peacekeeper Private Seaacute;n Rooney on 14 December 2022 and injured 3 others has been released on bail due to his deteriorating health. He remains required to appear before the Court at the next hearing scheduled on 15 December 2023.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;UNIFIL continues to demand accountability for the killing of Private Rooney, which ndash; like all attacks on peacekeepers ndash; is a crime under both international and Lebanese law.rdquo;

ldquo;Other individuals charged in the 14 December attack remain at large. We continue to urge Lebanese authorities to bring them to justice and ensure all who contributed to the death of Private Rooney are held accountable for their crimes,rdquo; stressed Tenenti.

