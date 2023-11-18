Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled out for the rest of the SEASON after tearing a wrist ligament in loss to the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor confirms… coming as a major blow to Cincinnati’s playoff hopes

Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Burrow was forced out in the second quarter of Cincinnati’s loss in Baltimore
    Taylor says his star quarterback will now undergo surgery on the injury
    By Oliver Salt for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 2:49 PM EST, November 17, 2023 | Updated: 3:07 PM EST, November 17, 2023

    Joe Burrow will be out for the rest of the year after tearing a wrist ligament in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor has confirmed.

    The Bengals quarterback, who left Thursday night’s game in the second quarter, will undergo surgery after MRI tests confirmed a torn ligament.

    Burrow’s night in Baltimore ended shortly after he threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that gave Cincinnati a 10-7 lead.

    A while later, he attempted a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped from his hand, causing him to wince in pain and then walk into the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

    Taylor initially suggested the 26-year-old had sprained his wrist during the match, but an MRI has revealed the injury is worse than first feared.

    “He had an acute injury yesterday,” the Bengals head coach said of Burrow on Friday.

    “Probably on a play before his last one where he tore a ligament in his wrist, which will likely require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season.

    “We’re still gathering more information on that, but it looks like that’s where things are headed now.”

    Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown leaving the game in Baltimore. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10. Burrow was back on the sideline as halftime ended, but did not return to the game as Cincinnati started the third quarter with the ball. Around that time he was disfellowshipped.

    Replays shown during the broadcast appeared to show Burrow’s hand was significantly swollen.

    Earlier in the day, he was seen stepping off the team plane wearing some sort of wrist brace.

    This could also be seen via a video from a WCPO, in which Burrow entered the stadium with a brace.

