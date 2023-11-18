Terrifying moment runner comes face-to-face with a mother bear and her cubs on California hiking trail

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the scary moment a runner came face-to-face with a mother brown bear and her two cubs on a hiking trail in California’s Sierra Madre.

The runner, Laura Gold, managed to capture on her phone as she tried to escape a terrifying confrontation with the adult bear after it suddenly turned and charged towards her.

Despite Gold’s attempts to scare them by shouting loudly and backing away, the trio persistently approached her: video watch.

In the footage, Gold – clearly frightened – takes deep breaths while continuing to back up and roar. He can be heard reassuring himself by saying: “Okay, okay, we got it.”

“While trail running alone, I was about 5 inches away from hitting mama bear after turning a blind, sharp corner,” Gold wrote on her social media.

Gold was stopped in her tracks when she turned the corner to see the bear in her running path.

“To stop myself from hitting her, I stopped as quickly as possible and almost rolled down the mountain. I had seen the little ones before, so I knew I wasn’t safe,” she wrote.

She also used a whistle, returning to a point in the video where the bears are no longer visible.

However, the trio lingered on the trail for a while until the runner came across a hiker and asked for help.

She mentioned that the trail splits behind the bears and both trails go down the mountain.

“There… there are bears,” he can be heard saying in a trembling voice. The hiker replied, “I saw them.”

Gold wrote on his social media: “I used every trick in the book (except bear spray) and nothing worked. Mama bear continued to move towards me until another hiker came up behind me and helped scare them away.

Teaming up with the postal hiker she met, they guided the bears down one trail, while they themselves descended the mountain using the other.

The video sparked a massive response from social media users, with many expressing shock at the breathtaking moment.

Many users also criticized Gold for handling the situation poorly, pointing out that she continued to follow the bears a short distance after spotting them, as shown in another video.

Gold can be heard saying in the video: “That f***ing king scared me. Oh my God.’ But she approached them with a camera even after the mother bear turned away.

One user wrote: “I’m not an expert on bears, but I haven’t read anywhere that running towards them, especially a mother with her cubs, would have saved anyone’s life.”

“As soon as you see little ones you better get away from that mama,” another person said.

The second video later released by Gold shows the hiker approached the bears and stopped a few feet away from them.

“So you just go to them?” Gold can be heard asking the man hesitantly. The couple kept getting closer to the bears.

One person wrote in their comments: “Don’t follow a bear with her cubs, luckily she didn’t take that as a sign of aggression.” This would have been a crazy live leak video.

Another user said: “Y’all are so lucky mama bear didn’t destroy you. glad you are well and so are the bears