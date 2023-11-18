Sam Altman, the Face of AI, Is Fired in Bombshell Move

Reuters

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, was fired by the company he helped make a leading force in the artificial intelligence industry in a surprise move on Friday.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in a blog post. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The board appointed Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati to serve as interim CEO. Co-founder and president Greg Brockman will step down as chairman of the board but remain in his role at the company, the statement said.

