Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    Judge in Bank Fraud Trial Rejects Trump’s ‘Nonsensical’ Request

    By

    Nov 17, 2023
    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial is having none of the former president’s attempts to call for a mistrial, defending his law clerk and his own ability to be impartial as the real estate tycoon makes a longshot bid to scrap the entire legal battle.

    In a six-page order on Friday, Justice Arthur F. Engoron responded to the Trump team’s latest request, calling the attempt “nonsensical.”

    On Wednesday, the billionaire’s lawyers formally requested a mistrial—a desperate bid to avoid the increasingly likely outcome that the tycoon will lose his real estate empire and some $250 million or more over the way he routinely lied about his wealth on official documents.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

