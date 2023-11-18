Family Fears Dark Past Came Back to Haunt Missing Washington Couple

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Thurston County Sheriff

The younger sister of a Washington State chiropractor who vanished with her husband under mysterious circumstances is worried that the man’s dark past—and the kindhearted opportunities he now graciously offers others who are down on their luck—could have somehow contributed to the couple’s disappearance.

“My brother-in-law was giving a lot of people second chances in life,” Pauline Dutton told The Daily Beast. “That may now wind up being to their detriment.”

Karen Koep, 62, and Davido William Cannizzo, 68, who legally dropped his middle and last names in the 1990s and only goes by Davido, were reported missing on Monday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies were sent to the pair’s home to conduct a welfare check after Koep, a well-loved chiropractor in Lacey, failed to show up for work. The last time anyone heard from the two was that Friday, according to Dutton. Their gray Toyota hatchback was missing from their driveway and was later found abandoned about six miles away.

