Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    ‘The Crown’ Season 6: What’s True, and What Isn’t

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘The Crown’ Season 6: What’s True, and What Isn’t

    Daniel Escale/Netflix

    The first four episodes of the sixth and final series of The Crown dropped on Thursday, and immediately sparked the now-traditional round of criticism for taking liberties with the truth.

    Leading the charge this time was the award winning historian A.N. Wilson who told Times Radio, that the Netflix series had become “rather cruel, horrible.” The award-winning author said the show had “started inventing things.”

    Peter Morgan, the creator and chief writer of the show, is well-used to such brickbats. Last season was particularly notable for a broadside by former Prime Minister John Major who called one storyline featuring him “a barrel-load of malicious nonsense.” Major was backed up by Judi Dench who wrote to the London Times calling the show “cruel” and misleading.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Different speed cameras in Britain explained: There are 18 types – here’s how they work

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Celtics claim in-season tournament win over Raptors: 10 takeaways

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Sea lion versus octopus: Surprise battle caught on video | Breaking:

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy