Revealed: Nicolas Cage and his ex Christina Fulton haven’t met their 3-year-old granddaughters amid ‘nightmare’ battle with ex daughter-in-law

Nicolas Cage and ex Christina Fulton have not met their three-year-old granddaughters amid a ‘nightmare’ legal battle with son Weston Coppola Cage’s estranged wife, Hila Arounian.

Christina, 56 — who dated Cage, 59, from 1988-1991 — and Weston, 32, are suing Arounian for defamation, with the pair claiming in lawsuits that Arounian embezzled $100,000, waged a smear campaign against them and solicited a made a ‘fraudulent’ request. restraining order” that prevented Fulton and her family from seeing Weston’s twin girls, Venice and Cyress.

The thrice-married Weston tied the knot with Hila in 2018 before welcoming their daughters in 2020. He is also father to sons Lucian, nine, and Sorin, seven, with ex-wife Danielle, whom he was married to from 2013-2016.

Lawsuit documents obtained by Page six read: “This type of character assassination is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior in which Ms. Arounian makes false, malicious accusations against people as a means of coercion and manipulation.”

Christina told The American sun from Arounian: ‘She has created a hostile narrative and environment that makes it impossible for the family to see or have a relationship with the children either privately or publicly.

Tough time: Nicolas Cage and ex Christina Fulton haven’t met their three-year-old granddaughters amid ‘nightmare’ legal battle with son Weston Cage’s ex Hila Arounian (pictured 1998)

Happier times: Thrice-married Weston married Hila in 2018 before splitting this year – they share twins Venice and Cyress (pictured together in 2018)

‘It’s terrible not to see these children. Nicolas and I have not been able to meet our two beautiful granddaughters at all since they were born. We are in a silent, terrible nightmare. It’s crazy, painful, hurtful, devastating.”

She added that not being able to meet the twins has been ‘painful, hurtful and upsetting’ – even though she has a ‘beautiful relationship’ with Weston’s sons.

Weston added to the publication: “I have been the target of slander all my life. I have kept quiet, but now that I am facing the worst shame and slander yet, I will take massive and aggressive action.”

In her lawsuit, Christina also claims Arounian is “emotionally abusive” and manipulated Weston to “alienate himself from his family.”

Weston’s lawsuit accuses Arounian of “taking advantage” of him while he was recovering from “mental health issues.” He also alleged that she spread “malicious lies” in “retaliation” against him filing for divorce.

Christina’s lawsuit alleges that Arounian’s lies included false claims that Fulton encouraged Weston to sleep naked in bed with her until he was 17 and encouraged her son to take Xanax.

Christina also claims that Arounian manipulated Weston into filing a restraining order against her in July 2020 after the twins were born. The case was later dismissed the following month after Weston failed to appear in court.

Christina claims that Arounian threatened Weston with not being allowed to see their children if he did not file the restraining order.

Daughters: Hila and Weston are depicted with Venice and Cyress

Christina, 56, and Weston, 32, have both sued Arounian for defamation, with the pair claiming in lawsuits that Arounian embezzled $100,000, waged a smear campaign against them and sought a “fraudulent restraining order” (Weston and Christina photo 2007)

Sons: He is also father to sons Lucian, nine, and Sorin, seven, with ex-wife Danielle (pictured with partner Ermelinda Manos)

The defamation lawsuit also claims that this request came after Fulton learned about Arounian’s alleged embezzlement from Weston while he was recovering from mental health issues.

It was further alleged by Christina that Arounian filed for a new restraining order against her and Weston earlier this year “under false pretenses” – which was later dismissed by a judge.

Christina and Weston are both seeking unspecified damages.

Arounian declined to comment to The US Sun. DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage for comment.

Weston was previously married to South African singer and songwriter Nikki Williams from 2011 to 2012.

Nicolas married fifth wife Riko Shibata, 29, in 2021 and they welcomed their daughter August on September 7 the following year.

The wedding took place less than two years after Cage notoriously filed for an annulment, four days after his fourth wedding to Erika Koike on March 23, 2019.

The Leaving Las Vegas actor claimed he was too drunk to understand what he was doing.

The infamously wild star has had a love life.

Father and son: Weston is pictured with father Nicolas in 2016

He married his first wife Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and the couple divorced in May 2001.

His second marriage was to Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

The two married in a secret ceremony in Hawaii in August 2002, on the 25th anniversary of Elvis’ death.

Cage married third wife Alice Kim in July 2004 after meeting her while working as a waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The couple had son Kal-El in October 2005 and announced their split in 2016 after it was revealed that Kim Cage had cheated on him with a Las Vegas bartender.