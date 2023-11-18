My nightmare neighbours are wrongly convinced the leaves on their driveway are from my tree – so they dumped the mess back in my garden

<!–

A distressed woman sought advice online after her neighbors threw a bag of fallen leaves over her garden fence.

The anonymous woman who revealed her plight on a British blog Mamannetsaid elderly residents had a “bee in their bonnet” about leaves that had been blown into their driveway from a nearby tree.

She added that although leaves also fell on her driveway, she considered it no big deal due to the time of year. And despite the pesky tree belonging to an entirely different neighbor, she said the couple continually blamed her and her partner for the leaf mess.

After refusing harsh requests to rake leaves from their property, the woman said her neighbors decided to throw the leaves over her backyard fence in the middle of the night.

Although the poster questioned whether she was responsible for escalating the conflict, many advised her to dump the bag on their property, while one person called the elderly duo “mental.”

She wrote: “Our neighbors are a relatively elderly couple and ever since they moved in they have had a bee in their bonnet above the leaves blowing on their driveway.

“Our driveway gate is opposite their open driveway, separated by a narrow road. Our next door neighbor has a massive old tree in his yard that produces a lot of leaves, most of which fall into our driveway.

“We don’t really bother raking the leaves as it’s a never-ending task at this time of year, but the elderly couple are constantly on our tail because the leaves blow across the road until to their driveway and some enter their house.front door’.

At this point, the woman said she informed the couple that she and her partner were neither responsible for the tree nor its leaves.

She further implored them to resolve the situation themselves or “take care of it with our neighbor who owns the tree.”

The poster seemed shocked by what happened next.

“But now they have even started collecting them in black bags and, under the cover of darkness,” she continued.

“(And) leave them at our driveway gate or throw them over our fence. I’m tempted the next time they do this I’ll open the bag and throw it on their driveway again.

A parallel poll received 3,680 votes, with 96% of respondents believing that this woman was not unreasonable in refusing to rake up her neighbor’s leaves.

“Am I being unreasonable by not raking leaves from our yard? ” she asked.

The story proved popular on the site, attracting nearly 600 comments from other users eager to give their thoughts on the drama.

Echoing the sentiment, one user said: “Don’t let them tell you how to live, it’s ridiculous. If you give in, they will think of something else you need to do to make them happy. If they have picked up the leaves, they have no right to throw them at you, it’s not even your tree!’

Also agreeing, one person wrote: “(Take back the) bags with a big note pinned up saying ‘NOT MY SHEETS THANK YOU.’ For goodness sake, leaves are just a fact of life this time of year. Bats aren’t crazy things. Bite it now or they will drive you crazy.

Proposing a meaningless resolution, another wrote: “As the tree is not on your property, it is completely ridiculous of them to cause you grief. At night, drop the sheets in their mailbox. I would also leave wonders and banana peels along their route as well as a few rakes scattered everywhere.

While one user accused the elderly couple of committing an illegal act, another called them “mental”, before adding: “Throw the bags in their driveway every time.”