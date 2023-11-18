Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Arizona Church Leader Shot in the Head While Preaching on Street Corner

    A religious leader in Arizona is in critical condition after an unknown assailant shot him in the head while he was preaching gospel on a street corner earlier this week.

    Hans Schmidt, the 26-year-old outreach director at Victory Chapel in Glendale, was shot in the face at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Public Information Officer Gina Winn said during a press conference. Authorities are still searching for the culprit, and it remains unclear if Schmidt was shot by someone inside a vehicle or someone passing by on foot.

    “This is a horrible, horrible offense,” Winn said. “We have a 26-year-old who was a military medic. He is recently married, he has two small children and he’s currently in a critical state.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

