Arizona Church Leader Shot in the Head While Preaching on Street Corner

A religious leader in Arizona is in critical condition after an unknown assailant shot him in the head while he was preaching gospel on a street corner earlier this week.

Hans Schmidt, the 26-year-old outreach director at Victory Chapel in Glendale, was shot in the face at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Public Information Officer Gina Winn said during a press conference. Authorities are still searching for the culprit, and it remains unclear if Schmidt was shot by someone inside a vehicle or someone passing by on foot.

“This is a horrible, horrible offense,” Winn said. “We have a 26-year-old who was a military medic. He is recently married, he has two small children and he’s currently in a critical state.”

