OpenAI President Greg Brockman posted that he’s quitting following Sam Altman’s abrupt ousting

Greg Brockman co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and Elon Musk in 2015.Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, was abruptly ousted from his role by the board on Friday.Hours later, Brockman posted on X that he was leaving the company, too.

OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman announced on X Friday evening that he is stepping down from his post just hours after the company’s CEO Sam Altman was ousted by the board.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago,” Brockman wrote, responding to a post from Altman that addressed his departure. “We’ve been through tough & great times t together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been possible. But based on today’s news, I quit. Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity.”

Neither Brockman himself nor OpenAI responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

