Jason Donavon grapples with a STAGE INVADER while attempting to continue singing songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This is the moment a stage invader confronted Neighbors star Jason Donovan at an awards ceremony in Scotland.

Jason, 55, was a guest at the Forth Awards at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall alongside acts including Nadine Coyle and LF Soundsystem.

The Australian singer and actor received a Forth Icon Awards before performing a medley of hits including Special for You.

But just as he was singing the Joseph song Any Dream Will Do during his West End performances, an audience member decided to try to hijack his performance.

The stage stormer, who wore a green bow tie and gold vest, seemed very cheerful as he took to the stage to try his hand at dancing with the star and his backing singer.

Drama! This is the moment an onstage substitute confronted 55-year-old Neighbors star Jason Donovan at an awards ceremony in Scotland

As Jason continued to sing, the shocked backing singer signaled for help, which led to the man being grabbed and quickly escorted off stage by DJ Boogie.

The ‘unwanted neighbor’ was later seen trying to regain access to the building after being ‘evicted’.

Jason, who was thrilled to be back in Scotland ahead of an upcoming tour, wasn’t the only one who got a surprise on stage.

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle proved to be a true professional and ensured the show went on despite a sound problem mid-set during a Scottish gig.

She ended up singing a cappella about biology and later told the audience, “I mean, we can go on. Do you know Kumbaya?’

Local heroes, Candice McKenzie and Claire Beattie from Endo Warriors, were named Charity Volunteer of the Year.

While 14-year-old Kaydi Scottsville received the Forth Cash For Kids Award, recognized for their incredible charity and community work.

Stephen Rafferty from Forrester High School won the coveted Teacher of the Year award, while The Holyrood Distillery took home the Visitor Attraction of the Year award.

Shock horror: Jason was a guest at the Forth Awards at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, alongside acts such as Nadine Coyle and LF Soundsystem

Sit down! But just as he was singing the Joseph song Any Dream Will Do during his West End performances, an audience member decided to try to hijack his performance.

For! Before he took the stage, Jason was in good spirits

Cool: he was dressed from head to toe in black leather

Style: Meanwhile, Nadia dazzled in a sparkling black suit

Beautiful: The Girls Aloud singer looked sensational

Jason’s hairy moment came after he detailed his meticulous self-care routine, which includes regular massages, healthy eating and even pedicures.

He explained how he stays fit and in control and likes to pamper himself with the occasional beauty or wellness treatment.

As for diet, he enjoys a drink of hot lemon to start the day before eating pasta or sushi for lunch and then a small evening meal consisting of tacos with guacamole.

He told The times: ‘I get up at 7 am and always start my day with warm water and lemon. In the morning I only eat fruits so that I don’t feel overweight as I am a big fitness person and like to go to the gym early.

‘I like to get a massage twice a week and enjoy a foot massage and having my nails done.

‘I have sushi or pasta for lunch. I’m a better person when I don’t drink alcohol. I sleep better, am happier, less anxious and more in control.

‘I don’t eat a big meal until I get home and then I like guacamole with salsa and taco chips or some prosciutto with melon and chicken liver pate.’