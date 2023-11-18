Bill Cosby is sued by former actress Jane Tarshis who claims disgraced star sexually-assaulted her twice during 70s ‘after giving her drinks that made her pass out’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bill Cosby is being sued for sexual assault by an actress and comedian who claims he raped her twice in the 1970s.

Joan Tarshis alleges the Cosby Show star gave her drinks that made her “dizzy” and “passed out” before attacking her.

She says she met the actor through a mutual friend at the age of 19 when he invited her to his studio for a private writing session.

But once back at his bungalow, the star handed him a drink which made him lose consciousness, according to his lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Tarshis says she then woke up to Cosby undressing her and tried to fight him off before he orally raped her.

Tarshis said the first rape occurred after she was invited to a one-on-one writing session in the comic studio bungalow.

The second alleged incident took place a year later, after she reluctantly agreed to attend a music fair with him.

Again, Tarshis claims she was given a drink, which left her “weak” and caused her to pass out.

When she woke up, she was naked and felt like she had been raped again, according to her documents.

She is now seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Tarshis previously spoke about his encounters with Cosby in an awkward interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, in which the host suggested there were ways to “not perform oral sex.”

The interview was published in 2014 following a series of similar allegations against Cosby.

The sitcom dad has been accused of molesting more than 60 women over the years, with some of his alleged victims claiming they were minors at the time.

The alleged offenses date back to the 1960s, meaning many were past the statute of limitations for pursuing criminal charges.

The second alleged attack took place after the two men attended a music fair together. Tarshis claims she woke up naked and felt like she had been raped

The lawsuit comes eight years after the actress first went public with her allegations against Cosby and follows similar accusations made by dozens of other women.

However, Cosby was initially found guilty of allegations made by Andrea Constand, who claimed the comic drugged and raped her at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

His first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict, but he was ultimately sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, although he claimed the encounter was consensual.

But his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after only three years in prison.

The 86-year-old was also the subject of numerous civil lawsuits and was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation to victims.

In December 2022, five women, including two actors who appeared on The Cosby Show, filed a lawsuit in New York accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting them.

The suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which took effect on Thanksgiving and gives adult survivors of sexual assault a one-year deadline to sue their attackers, although the deadline statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

The plaintiffs named the actor, Kaufman Astoria Studios Inc., The Carsey-Werner Company and NBCUniversal Media as defendants in the 34-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992 on NBC, was filmed in studios now controlled by Kaufman Astoria and produced by Carsey-Werner, according to the civil suit.

Cosby was initially convicted of the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand, who she claimed was drugged and assaulted at the star’s Philadelphia home, but the conviction was later overturned.

Cosby was sued by several other women in civil court and was forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

All defendants are “guilty and responsible because they knew and/or should have known that Bill Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting and/or beating women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it.” , according to the complaint.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the matter “frivolous.”

“We believe that the courts and the court of public opinion will follow the rule of law and exonerate Mr. Cosby from these alleged charges,” Wyatt said in a statement.

‘Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.

Other high-profile figures who claimed to have been similarly assaulted were model Janice Dickinson and former Playboy bunny PJ Masten.

Meanwhile, last year, Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages from a Los Angeles court which admitted that Cosby raped her at the Playboy mansion in 1975, when she was 16.

Cosby’s accusers say he hid behind his status as America’s Dad on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1974 to 1992.

He always maintained his innocence but admitted obtaining Quaaludes, a sedative drug, to have sex with women during his deposition.

The comic has rarely been seen since his release from prison in 2021.

But he has sparked outrage again after revealing plans for a comedy tour following his release, but confirmed dates are yet to materialize.

Cosby’s representative declined to comment on the Tarshis lawsuit.