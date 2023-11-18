Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Are the Nice Guys of ‘FBoy Island’ Really Just ‘Simps’?

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for the CW’s FBoy Island Season 3, Episode 7.)

    If there’s one word that FBoy Island-favorite Mercedes loves, it’s “goofy.” The Bro Chateau’s most fashion-conscious resident drops that word all the time, and this week, the descriptor gets even more play during a game of impressions—in which multiple guys impersonate Mercedes by donning a bandanna and assuming his usual bravado. But during the tense final moments of this Friday’s episode, Mercedes found a new word to describe those whose choices he derides: “simp.”

    For those who’ve never visited the Island, it’s a delightful social experiment in which three women work their way through a bunch of shirtless suitors—all of whom either came into the game as Nice Guys (meaning, they’re down to split the $100,000 prize money) or FBoys, who retain the option to run off with the cash. This week, host Nikki Glaser put the guys on the spot just like she did last season, forcing them to show their cards at last. While most results were far from shocking, a few left the women furious. That would include Mercedes, who apparently entered the game once again as an FBoy.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

