Jonathan Lewis murder: Four ‘killer bullies’ are named and shamed as they make first court apeparance

The ‘killer bullies’, filmed kicking a Las Vegas boy to death, made their first court appearance when they were charged with murder as adults and taken into custody.

Three of the eight teens charged in connection with the fatal beating of a student near Rancho High School appeared in court Friday morning.

Dontral Beaver, 16, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Damien Hernandez, 17, appeared in court as adults for the first time Friday morning.

A fourth suspect, Treavion Randolph, 16, appeared in court later that afternoon.

The remaining four arrested students are under the age of 16 and have not been publicly identified. A hearing next month will decide whether they will be prosecuted as adults.

The hearing comes almost two weeks after the fatal beating of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who died on November 7.

Treavion Randolph appeared in Clark County District Court on November 17

The judge ordered the defendants held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

They have to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Daniel Martinez, a public defender representing Randolph, told the Las Vegas Review Journal that he expects his client to plead not guilty on Tuesday.

Lewis was attacked by a crowd of students and later died in hospital.

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said all involved were students at Rancho High School.

Johansson said a citizen found Lewis unconscious after the assault, which took place in an alley near the school, and brought him back to the school.

Lewis was then taken to UMC, where doctors determined he had suffered “non-survivable head trauma,” Fox 5 Vegas reported.

The argument centered on stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen, which were taken from the victim’s friends. According to police, all parties involved agreed to meet in the alley to fight.

It’s said he was targeted after standing up for a smaller friend who had just been robbed by the mob, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

The 17-year-old was an aspiring artist and a devoted older brother

Police officers found him that day at about 2:05 p.m., bleeding from the head.

The teenager was placed on life support at University Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday after doctors made several attempts to save his life.

“All I can do is hope that there is a way that can find forgiveness in their hearts and find a way to come to terms with what they have done,” said the boy’s father, also named Jonathan Lewis mentioned, about his son’s attackers. .

Speaking to 8NewsNow, Lewis said his son mostly kept to himself and planned to move to Austin, Texas to be with his father.

The teen was living with his mother in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

“Violence just breeds more violence and these kids don’t even know what they’re doing half the time,” Lewis said.

In the aftermath of the teen’s death, a video circulated on social media showing the moment a fight broke out.

It shows a group of about a dozen youths kicking the 17-year-old as he lies curled up on the sidewalk.

At least two teenagers stand nearby and film the attack with their cellphones.

Johansson described the viral video showing the assault as “devoid of humanity.” Lewis’ father said he “can’t watch” the clip.

A chilling video posted to social media showed a group of youths standing over Jonathan’s body and kicking him as he lay on the pavement

The attack occurred near Rancho High School on the afternoon of November 1. The police found Jonathan bleeding from his head

Lewis told a local news outlet that he hopes his son’s death will open a discussion about the epidemic of youth violence in Las Vegas.

Lewis claimed his son stood up for a “smaller friend” who had something stolen by the group and then thrown in a trash bin.

He described his son as “courageous” and said he wanted to donate his organs to save others.

The heartbroken father added: “I think all of humanity has simply failed to recognize that we need to teach our young people how to live together.”

Lewis created a GoFundMe page titled “Heart of a Champion Our Son,” where he posted a photo of himself holding his son’s hand at the hospital on the day of his death.

“He will always be as loved as his father, I will hold him in my heart forever, shine even brighter, love even more and work all my life to bring peace to this world,” Lewis wrote.

“While our hearts are broken and this tragedy is absolutely absurd madness, we want to focus on our son’s legacy,” Lewis wrote.

“Jonathan was a loving, giving, kind, fierce young man who loved community and caring for others.”