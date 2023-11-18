Cassie’s deleted photo with a bruised face and cut lip RESURFACES amid Diddy rape lawsuit…as NYPD reveal rapper is NOT being investigated

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A since-deleted photo of Cassie has surfaced during the singer’s federal lawsuit against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs after he allegedly abused and raped her during their 10-year relationship.

The Me & U singer, 37, initially shared the selfie in 2014, which showed her with a bruised face and cut lip.

At the time, it was claimed that the injuries were caused by an ATV accident during a trip to Dubai, per Page six.

In the lawsuit that came to light on Thursday, Cassie alleged that the 54-year-old Coming Home hitmaker – who she split from in 2018 – controlled and beat her, and also forced her to have sex with male prostitutes.

However, Combs has since denied all the claims, claiming that his ex is trying to extort him because he “refused to pay her $30 million” with the NYPD, and also revealed that the rapper is not currently under investigation.

In the previous image, Cassie appeared to take a close-up selfie to show off the new sunglasses she got when she left Dubai.

In the caption of the post, she had written, “New #raybans. on the way home #toomuchfun #Dubai.”

A small bandage could be seen over her eyebrow on the right side of her forehead, while her lip was also discolored and bruised.

Cassie – whose real name is Casandra Ventura – was first romantically linked to Diddy in 2007 until their relationship ended in 2018.

On Thursday, the Perfect Match actress officially filed legal papers in Manhattan Federal District Court, claiming she was “ready” to tell her story.

She said: ‘After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to stand up on my own behalf and on behalf of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, also claimed that the rapper had offered Cassie “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” which she rejected.

In the lawsuit, she also claims that Combs was physically and emotionally abusive throughout the relationship and raped her in September 2018 after she tried to break up with her.

However, Diddy has since claimed that his ex-girlfriend Cassie is trying to blackmail him with her rape and abuse lawsuit because he refused to give her $30 million. He also denied all her allegations and has vowed to fight them in court.

Her lawsuit details how he allegedly drugged her, intimidated her and forced her to have sex with male sex workers in front of him during their romance.

She also claims that he blew up Kid Cudi’s car in his driveway after discovering them talking.

In a statement, his lawyers told DailyMail.com: ‘Mr. Combs strongly denies these offensive and scandalous allegations.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand for $30 million under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite retracting her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit filled with baseless and outrageous lies in order to damage Mr. Combs’ reputation and seek a payday.”

TMZ reported yesterday that the NYPD is investigating Combs for alleged sexual abuse.

However, a police spokesperson told DailyMail.com today that no such investigation exists.

Cassie’s attorneys declined to comment on the criminal investigation. Her lawyers tell DailyMail.com that he offered her millions to silence her.

‘Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.”

She rejected his attempts and decided to give a voice to all the women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura is to be commended for her courage.”

The lawsuit claimed she needed intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the “trauma she experienced.”

She is seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit falls under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that allows people to file claims even after the statute of limitations has expired.

The lawsuit stated, “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act quickly approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak about the trauma I have experienced and will spend the rest of my life recovering from.”

Moved: Cassie has since tied the knot with husband Alex Fine in 2019, and the couple have two children: daughters Frankie, three, and Sunny, two

The since-deleted 2014 photo shared by Cassie isn’t the only thing that has resurfaced since the lawsuit came to light.

Diddy’s boyfriend, Yung Joc, claimed the Last Night hitmaker forced the singer to shave her head in a 2022 video.

His ex, Gina Huynh, had previously accused him of assault, claiming he “stomped” on her stomach during an interview that took place in 2019.

Cassie has since tied the knot with husband Alex Fine in 2019, and the couple have two children: daughters Frankie, three, and Sunny, two.