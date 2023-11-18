Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    The Wrong Way to Criticize House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Faith

    The Wrong Way to Criticize House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Faith

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Secular liberals and the mainstream media are playing a dangerous game when it comes to their criticism of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s faith.

    By painting their opinions with too broad a brush, they risk alienating a wide swath of Christians in the process.

    This thought first occurred to me after Johnson had just won the speakership. Explaining why his wife couldn’t be there, he said, “She’s spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer to the Lord. And, um, she’s a little worn out.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

