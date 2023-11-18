Diddy SETTLES lawsuit with singer Cassie just one day after she filed lawsuit accusing him of raping her and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has settled a lawsuit filed by singer Cassie, just one day after she made explosive allegations against the hip-hop mogul of rape and several instances of physical abuse.
On Friday evening, the two both released statements announcing that they had reached an agreement and found a solution.
No specific details about the terms of the settlement were disclosed.
“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably, under terms over which I have some control,” Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.
“I would like to thank my family, fans and advocates for their continued support.”
Meanwhile, Combs said in a statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.’
More to follow…
Lawsuit: In the lawsuit that came to light on Thursday, Cassie alleged that the Coming Home hitmaker – who she split from in 2018 – controlled and beat her, and also forced her to have sex with male prostitutes; seen in 2017
