Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Diddy SETTLES lawsuit with singer Cassie just one day after she filed lawsuit accusing him of raping her and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes

    By James Gordon for Dailymail.com

    Published: 10:57 PM EST, November 17, 2023 | Updated: 10:57 PM EST, November 17, 2023

    Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has settled a lawsuit filed by singer Cassie, just one day after she made explosive allegations against the hip-hop mogul of rape and several instances of physical abuse.

    On Friday evening, the two both released statements announcing that they had reached an agreement and found a solution.

    No specific details about the terms of the settlement were disclosed.

    “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably, under terms over which I have some control,” Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

    “I would like to thank my family, fans and advocates for their continued support.”

    Meanwhile, Combs said in a statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.’

    Lawsuit: In the lawsuit that came to light on Thursday, Cassie alleged that the Coming Home hitmaker – who she split from in 2018 – controlled and beat her, and also forced her to have sex with male prostitutes; seen in 2017

