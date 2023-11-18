Diddy SETTLES lawsuit with singer Cassie just one day after she filed lawsuit accusing him of raping her and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes

<!–

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has settled a lawsuit filed by singer Cassie, just one day after she made explosive allegations against the hip-hop mogul of rape and several instances of physical abuse.

On Friday evening, the two both released statements announcing that they had reached an agreement and found a solution.

No specific details about the terms of the settlement were disclosed.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably, under terms over which I have some control,” Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

“I would like to thank my family, fans and advocates for their continued support.”

Meanwhile, Combs said in a statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.’

More to follow…