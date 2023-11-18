Meet Donald Trump’s Truly Strange ‘Alpha Male’ Sycophant

Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter/Getty

The last two years and 10 months have occasioned a series of unfortunate events for Donald Trump–notably the four criminal indictments, the $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict, the ongoing fraud trial that could trigger a death sentence for his family-run Trump Organization, and last week’s political catastrophe, in which voters in three different Republican-leaning states rejected Trumpy candidates and policies in off-year elections.

And yet, while the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner has every right to be grumpy, he can still take a measure of comfort in the sycophantic fealty of a carnival-barking Australian who goes by “Nick Adams (Alpha Male)” on Elon Musk’s anarchic social media platform.

In his mania for personal publicity and self-celebration, along with an insouciant contempt for simple facts, Adams might be better described as Donald Trump’s mini-me.

