Evanescence’s Amy Lee Finally Takes Back ‘Bring Me to Life’

    Last year, Evanescence’s thrashing 2003 breakout hit “Bring Me to Life” hit No. 1 on iTunes, ahead of contemporary artists Blackpink and Nicki Minaj. It was a curious phenomenon; though perhaps not quite as shocking in a time when TikTok regularly spins oldies from Fleetwood Mac and Jack Johnson into surprise viral hits. Still, it spoke to Evanescence’s resilience as a rock stronghold. It still feels good to scream along with them, and “Bring Me to Life” hits just as hard today as the first time you watched Amy Lee slip from a high-rise into a terrifying free fall through a goth metropolis. Which is perhaps why the band has now decided to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Fallen, in spectacularly nostalgic fashion.

    On Friday, Evanescence will release an expanded edition of Fallen that includes remastered versions of hits like “Bring Me to Life,” “Going Under,” “Everybody’s Fool,” and “My Immortal,” plus B-sides, previously unreleased demos, and live recordings.

    “With all that we have been through and all the incredible love we’ve had from our fans over the years, we couldn’t let 20 years go by without celebrating the milestone in some way. It’s really just a way to say thank you to the fans,” Lee tells The Daily Beast over Zoom from her home in Nashville, where she’s now “in normal mom mode” after returning from the band’s latest tour, which saw them playing some of the biggest shows of their two-decade career.

