Five words that prompted a candid confession from Treasurer Jim Chalmers – as he opens up about giving up drinking and doing nothing in moderation in raw and honest interview

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed he has given up drinking alcohol most nights to set a good example for his three young children.

Dr Chalmers, facing growing frustration with cost of living pressures, gave a lengthy interview to Have a nice week end magazine this week, but his honest response to a five-word throwaway remark shows a side of the Labor leader that would surprise most Australians, given his polished media presence.

When discussing his decision to get clean, the interviewer remarked that there was talk of him “going a bit socially distant” around Parliament, to which Dr Chalmers replied: “Because I was drinking too much.”

The treasurer then added that this was not the reason for his decision to jump on the wagon, but rather wanted to concentrate on the “big, serious work” of running the country and felt that he couldn’t do it fully if he “drank six or six hours.” seven evenings a week.

The Queensland MP said he wanted to teach his children Leo, 8, Annabel, 6, and Jack, 4, who he shares with wife Laura, that there was more to life than just opening a cold glass at the end of a hard day’s work.

“All their lives, until three years ago, my main way of relaxing was drinking beers and wines in the evening on the sofa. And it wasn’t one or two. I didn’t want them to reach a certain age and think that’s what adults do every night.

Dr Chalmers (pictured in Parliament with his wife Laura) said he “does nothing in moderation”.

Other topics covered during the interview included Mr Chalmers’ journey to becoming federal treasurer, after developing a passion for politics and history at high school thanks to one of his teachers.

He then wrote to the same professor after obtaining a doctorate in political science and international relations to thank him for his support.

But it was the biography of Paul Keating, which he discovered by chance at the age of 17, that instilled in him a deep determination to pursue a career in politics.

His doctoral thesis was his own version of Keating’s story, which he titled “Striving Statesman.”

The Federal Treasurer spoke about his love of 90s hip hop, the Broncos and basketball

The sports enthusiast spoke about his love for the Broncos and how he still plays basketball and trains at his local F45 gym whenever he can.

His newfound health boost may also have been spurred by a frightening battle with skin cancer, a melanoma cut from his chest in late 2020, which affected him for months as the wound refused to heal properly.

At one point he spent the night in Canberra Hospital’s emergency room before ending up in front of Parliament cameras the next morning, sleepless.

His fondness for the music of 90s hip hop stars like Snoop Dogg and Tupac was also mentioned, but his frank comment that he “can’t show moderation in anything” may be the he most telling admission of why he rose to second place. powerful work in the nation.

“I’m still going 100 miles an hour. If I eat a piece of chocolate, I eat a block of chocolate. If I want to work in politics, I want to be treasurer. If I want to go running, I want to run 20 kilometers.