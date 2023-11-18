Ana Benevides DIES of cardiac arrest while attending Taylor Swift concert in sweltering stadium

Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan, tragically died during Friday night’s concert at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio

It is believed she went into cardiac arrest when the temperature in the stadium rose to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit

During the performance, Swift paused the show at one point, noticing the high temperatures and ensuring water was provided to audience members.

Shortly after the show was over, Swift wrote about her shock at what happened.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her broken heart that I say that earlier tonight, before my show, we lost a fan. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift wrote.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and very young,” she continued.

“I’m not going to be able to talk about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed with sadness when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring the store to Brazil.”

At one point during the show, Swift brought the performance halfway through and threw a water bottle into the audience.

“There are people here who need water, maybe 30, 30, 40 feet away,” she said, pointing to a group on the arena floor.

“So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens.” Can I get a signal that you know where they are?’

“Do you see the phones?” Swift could be heard talking to her team offstage as the crowd chanted, “Water, water, water, water.”

In another part of the show, Swift continued to sing while throwing a bottle of water into the crowd.

The Eras Tour has two more shows in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and Sunday before heading to São Paulo, Brazil next weekend for the final stop of the 2023 tour leg.