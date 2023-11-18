Israeli enemy army requests the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza within one hour

NNA – The Israeli enemy army asked, via loudspeakers and in contact with the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, to evacuate, as reported by Agence France-Presse, everyone in it, including the sick, injured, displaced, and medical staff, and to head towards Al-Bahr Street on foot, giving them one hour to do so.

According to the United Nations, there are 2,300 patients, health workers, and displaced people in this institution, and international concern is growing about their fate, while Israel, for its part, confirms that Hamas, which controls power in Gaza, is using this hospital as a military base.

