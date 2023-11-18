Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy army requests the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza within one hour

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli enemy army asked, via loudspeakers and in contact with the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, to evacuate, as reported by Agence France-Presse, everyone in it, including the sick, injured, displaced, and medical staff, and to head towards Al-Bahr Street on foot, giving them one hour to do so.

    According to the United Nations, there are 2,300 patients, health workers, and displaced people in this institution, and international concern is growing about their fate, while Israel, for its part, confirms that Hamas, which controls power in Gaza, is using this hospital as a military base.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy