Monday, November 20, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Subject

12:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Press conference by the Sovereign Front for Lebanon, at its headquarters in Sodeco, after a delegation from the Front met with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in his office at the Ministry of Defense – Yarzeh

17:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Solidarity gathering (media, cultural, national) at Dar Al-Nadwa entitled, ldquo;A salute to the Al-Mayadeen network and its family and all Arab and international media institutions in solidarity with the people of Palestine in confronting the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing, and a salute to the media martyrs and their familiesquot;

nbsp;

==========