Rihanna is edgy in a stylish leather coat alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky as the couple stop by rapper’s Puma x F1 collection launch in Las Vegas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rihanna showed off her sense of style alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, as the stylish pair stopped by the rapper’s Puma x F1 collection launch in Las Vegas on Friday.

The 35-year-old Diamonds singer – who recently jetted into the city for the Formula 1 weekend – stayed close to the Everyday hitmaker, also 35, as she performed at the special pop-up event.

The Grammy winner wore a long, dark brown leather coat that was partially buttoned at the front and had several pockets at the top for an edgy flair.

She put on a pair of black open-toed pumps and added a glittering silver anklet to her left leg.

Rihanna further accessorized her look with tiny earrings and a layered silver necklace that sparkled under the bright lights.

Edgy: Rihanna, 35, showed off her sense of style alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, also 35, as the stylish pair dropped by the rapper’s Puma x F1 collection launch in Las Vegas on Friday

Stylish: The Grammy winner wore a long, dark brown leather jacket that was partially buttoned at the front and had several pockets at the top for an edgy flair

The star’s hair was put up in a high bun so that no loose strands could fall on her face.

Her makeup was glamorous for the big night and consisted of a coat of mascara on her lashes and a light brown shadow around her eyes.

A warm blush and contour was added to further accentuate her cheekbones, while a glossy nude shade was worn on her lips and lined with a darker lip liner.

Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, was decked out in pieces from the latest Puma x F1 collection, which officially dropped on Friday – just in time for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas this weekend.

He wore a gray jacket and a printed long-sleeved shirt with removable neon yellow racing gloves.

The star also wore loose-fitting trousers with the iconic Puma logo embroidered on the front.

The artist notably designed the capsule collection after being appointed creative director of Puma last month in October official F1 website.

A statement at the time said the music artist’s “fashion knowledge, style and cultural expertise will help bring a new perspective to F1’s growing audience…”

Having a stunner: Rihanna further accessorized her look with tiny earrings and a layered, silver necklace that sparkled under the bright lights

Partnership: Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, was decked out in pieces from the latest Puma x F1 collection that officially released on Friday

Rocky “will develop bespoke capsule collections designed by him that will influence the brand’s future seasonal design directions.”

While he designed a collection for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he will also “focus his creative attention on several Grands Prix, starting in Miami in 2024.”

In his own statement, the rapper said: ‘Working with brands as iconic as PUMA and as innovative as F1 has been truly inspiring.’

“When the world sees what we’re doing, I think there will be a shift in the way brands approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen smiling brightly at the launch event, and at one point sweetly held hands as they made their way through the crowd.

The Umbrella singer was later all smiles as she strolled out with a refreshing drink.

The outing comes after the Riot artist appeared in court earlier this month on firearms charges.

The two stars – who were confirmed to be dating in 2021 – share sons RZA Athelston, one, and Riot Rose, three months.

Milestone: The artist notably designed the capsule collection after being appointed creative director of Puma last month in October, according to the official F1 website; seen in LA earlier this month

Raising a family: The two stars — who were confirmed dating in 2021 — share sons RZA Athelston, one, and Riot Rose, three months; seen in May in NYC

Earlier this Thursday, Rihanna was spotted boarding a plane as she headed to Las Vegas for the anticipated Formula 1 weekend.

She wore a red and black sweater with a black maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit at the front. The star added a black bomber jacket and cap on top of her tresses to complete her overall ensemble for the flight.

The beauty also opted for a pair of white socks and black sneakers to stay comfortable while traveling.

Not only will the city host the big race, but the Billboard Music Awards will also be held at the MGM Grand Arena on Sunday, November 19.